Flourishing Minds - Summer Enrichment Program

Flourishing Minds is a holistic substance abuse and mental health center. They offer group and individual therapy, psychiatry services, medication management, community resources, and holistic health services to residents of Baltimore City, county, and the surrounding areas.

For the second year, Flourishing Minds is extending their summer enrichment program for kids aged 5-18. The program is free to Medicaid recipients who are current or new members of Flourishing Minds. Camp runs Monday - Thursday from 10am - 4pm and transportation is provided.

The focus on the program is on overall well being. Children learn meditation techniques along with self care and yoga workshops. There's also an opportunity to learn about different skills, trades, and areas like STEM and the arts.

Learn more here, or call 667-298-3048