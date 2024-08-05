Flourishing Minds - Back to School Event

Flourishing Minds Wellness Center is dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being in our community.

We understand that everyone's path is unique, and our mission is to accompany you with compassion, expertise, and a commitment to holistic well-being. Our team of skilled professionals is here to empower you to navigate life's challenges and celebrate your victories, big and small.

We are excited to share that we will be hosting a free back to school event for students on the third Saturday in August. Theme will be focusing on the theme “Giving Back Means Flourishing Minds.”

