Floor and Decor - Glen Burnie Grand Opening

Floor & Decor, the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand opening of its second warehouse location in Baltimore!

The newest location in Glen Burnie offers the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories at everyday low prices. Everything you need under one roof - and ready to take home the same day!

Floor and Decor also offers free design services for projects, from full renovations to simpler room refreshes. Designers will work one-on-one with you to help you find the inspiration and great products to bring your project to life. Customers can schedule an appointment in-store or online with the option to have a virtual appointment from the comfort of their home. Floor and Decor has special financing offers to help get your project started sooner.

Now through June 6, enter here for a chance to win VIP tickets to see Tim McGraw at CFG Bank Arena plus a $5000 Floor and Decor makeover!

Learn more and plan your project here.