Fix and Flip loans from EMS Commercial can help you get started in real estate investing

Fix and Flip loans are designed for those looking to rehab a property, and when the renovation is complete, you have the flexibility to either refinance the loan or sell the property for a profit.

If you're new to real estate investing, a Fix a Flip loan might be the perfect solution for your next project. Fix and Flip loans are a good way to built the capital for larger investments down the road. EMS Commercial is here to help guide you through the process, from beginning to end.

To qualify for a Fix and Flip loan, investors generally need a 20% down payment and a credit score of 620 or higher. Interest rates on Fix and Flip Loans are usually higher than traditional loans, but payments are interest-only and loan terms are usually about 12 months, making it easier for investors to focus on the property's transformation without the stress of a large monthly payment.

Baltimore has many renovation properties, making it the perfect place to start your investing. EMS Commercial is able to help you tap into Baltimore’s real estate market and maximize your investment returns.

