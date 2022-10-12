Fire Safety Tips

If a fire starts in your home, do you know what to do? One of the biggest misconceptions about house fires is residents thinking they have more time, when research shows you have just three minutes before temperatures reach 1000 degrees, with the added danger of smoke making it difficult to see and breathe.

It's important to have a fire plan that everyone in the home knows - Plan A is the most direct route out, Plan B for when a direct route is blocked by fire or smoke, and Plan C - if you are unable to leave, close the door if possible and call 911. Closing doors while you sleep can buy you precious seconds or minutes in the event of a fire.

Working smoke alarms are also key. There should be alarms on ever floor, in each bedroom, and outside of common sleeping areas.

