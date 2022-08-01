Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Worst Time to Lose Money

Posted at 1:23 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:23:09-04

Is there ever a good time to lose money? The answer, of course, is "no, not really", but there are worse times than others.

Losing some of your nest egg five years before retirement and five years after, or during the "retirement red zone" is the worst time to lose out. The best defense against losing you money is good planning. Know where you are now, where you'd like to be when it's time to retire, and speak with an expert to help fill in the gaps.

You don't have to lose money to make money. Speaking with a financial expert at Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help give you peace of mind about your retirement needs.

Learn more and get started here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019