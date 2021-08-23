Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Toy Prices

Major toy manufacturer Hasbro recently reported that game and toy prices could increase 10% over last year due to processing delays and increase prices of materials.

Even though we aren't quite through summer yet, the holidays are coming, and it's time to start thinking and budgeting now, especially with expected price increases. Making your list and budget allows you to find the best prices and sales on your items, plus shopping early means more selection. If you buy "hot items" every season, try to anticipate what these will be now so you can be the first to jump on a release or sale!

Don't forget the gift of experiences either. Creating memories together lasts a lifetime, and these gifts are often the ones kids remember well into adulthood.

Learn more here.