Finley Alexander Wealth Management - The Importance of having a Will

Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 21, 2022
A 2020 Gallup poll showed less than half of Americans have a will that describes how they would like their money and estate to be handled upon their death. Kyle Winkfield, of Finely Alexander Wealth Management, says drives home the point about the importance of having a will.

A will is a document that instructions how financial assets should be distributed when someone passes away.

Having a will can save your loved ones lots of time, money and aggravation.

To learn more, visit FinleyAlexander.com.

