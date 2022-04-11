Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Tax Season Checkup

No one likes pulling out their documents and crunching the numbers each tax season, but it might be a good chance to take a look at your overall financial situation. Finley Alexander Wealth Management suggests reviewing at least three points:

Retirement Savings - How much are you contributing, and is it going to the right accounts? What is your overall goal for saving for retirement?

Estate Planning - Estate planning is not just for wealthy celebrities. It's a major part of life that will give you and your loved ones peace of mind. Make sure your advanced healthcare directive, last will land testament, and power of attorney are up to date.

Beneficiaries - A lot can happen in a year. If you've gotten divorced or married, added a new child, experienced a death, or any other life changing event, you should make sure your beneficiary information is up to date.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management has the tools and resources you need to get started in their resource library. Learn more here.