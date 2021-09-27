Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Social Security Cuts

New reports from the US Treasury state that social security benefits could be cut sooner than was originally forecasted. While no one has a crystal ball to tell us when these cuts are coming and by how much, it doesn't mean you have to live in fear.

Social security was never meant to completly support a retired person, and should not really figure in to your retirement planning. When the time comes, whatever social security pays out should be counted as an extra, or the icing on the cake.

