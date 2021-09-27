Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Social Security Cuts

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Social Security Cuts
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:02:37-04

New reports from the US Treasury state that social security benefits could be cut sooner than was originally forecasted. While no one has a crystal ball to tell us when these cuts are coming and by how much, it doesn't mean you have to live in fear.

Social security was never meant to completly support a retired person, and should not really figure in to your retirement planning. When the time comes, whatever social security pays out should be counted as an extra, or the icing on the cake.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you plan for retirement the right way, and a plan can really help give you peace of mind.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019