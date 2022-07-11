Watch Now
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Social Security Crisis

While social security was never meant to support you entirely after you're done working, it is a benefit that millions will rely on in the coming years. Reports estimate that there are hundred of trillions of dollars needed to ensure social security benefits continue as planned, and experts say it's likely they won't.

There are three ways to reduce the gap - cut the benefit for everyone, raise taxes, or change eligibility age. All of these solutions come with their own pros and cons, but it comes down to one truth - you'll need something other than social security after you retire.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management offers a free social security timing report so you can see an overall picture of your retirement plans.

Learn more and contact Finley Alexander Wealth Management for your free report here.

