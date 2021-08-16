Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Social Security Anniversary

Watch
Prior to the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935, there was no safety net for retirees. While never meant to become a substitute for savings or be the only income for those no longer working, social security is a wonderful supplement as you start your next chapter.

There are more than 500 ways to sign up for social security, and partial benefits can start as soon as 62. You are even eligible for a portion of your deceased spouses benefits, even if you've divorced.

If you'd like to learn more, download the free Social Security Guide from Finley Alexander Wealth Management here.

