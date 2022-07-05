Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Retirement Stool

What do you need to support you in retirement? The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management have three key areas to watch:

Social Security: While Social Security is not meant to make up your full retirement income, benefits can help. Pension: Will you collect a pension form your currently employment, and how much? Retirement Savings: This is probably the bulk of your retirement plan, including your 401K and any other investments.

Just like the three legs of a stool, these three streams of income work together to provide for you once you're done working.

Still need some guidance? Finley Alexander Wealth Management offers lots of free resources to help you organize and plan your retirement.

