In the 1970's, pensions started to disappear and 401Ks, 403Bs, and other employer sponsored plans became more popular. This put the onus of planning for retirement squarely on the employees shoulders - and employees aren't always the most qualified retirement planners.

Running out of retirement income is a major fear for many boomers and beyond. Pre-planning for retirement helps give peace of mind and takes those fears off the table.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management's Stay Retired Scorecard is a non-judgmental, self directed snapshot if where you are financially and where you'd like to be. The can help you see the gaps in your retirement plan and start to fill them early on.

Learn more here.