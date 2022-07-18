Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Retirement Scorecard

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 13:19:22-04

In the 1970's, pensions started to disappear and 401Ks, 403Bs, and other employer sponsored plans became more popular. This put the onus of planning for retirement squarely on the employees shoulders - and employees aren't always the most qualified retirement planners.

Running out of retirement income is a major fear for many boomers and beyond. Pre-planning for retirement helps give peace of mind and takes those fears off the table.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management's Stay Retired Scorecard is a non-judgmental, self directed snapshot if where you are financially and where you'd like to be. The can help you see the gaps in your retirement plan and start to fill them early on.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019