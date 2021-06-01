Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Retirement Risk

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 11:41:59-04

When companies had to shut down due to the pandemic, many found themselves in a surprising situation - retirement. Although retirement has always been featured as the “golden years,” of our life, when we sit back, relax and enjoy life on our terms, there are risks to be aware of.

The volatile market, taxes, and long-term health concerns are all risks to look at before retirement. It's important to understand things like what money you can stand to lose in the market, the rising cost of healthcare for routine care like co-pays and prescriptions, as well as risks for catastrophic illness later in life.

The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help wade through the risk vs. reward of early retirement, including making sure all necessary documents are in order.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020