Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Retirement Experiment

Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 14:08:29-05

In 1981, 84% of workers had a pension, as compared with just 24% of today's workers. With the creation of the 401(k) in 1978, American workers were put on notice that they would be responsible for figuring out retirement.

For most people, this DIY approach to retirement goes well. The stock market and real estate are the two main places that people grow their wealth and both have done very well overall. However, some people don't realize they don't have what they need until close to retirement, or worse, after they've already retired.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you create and maintain a purpose driven, goal focused plan to make sure you're set up for retirement the way you need to be.

Learn more here.

