Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Reinvest RMDs

Posted at 2:14 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:14:07-05

If you have pre-tax retirement accounts, you're required to take money out of them beginning at age 72. There are no ways around these required minimum distributions, or RMDs, but you can continue to make your money work for you.

If you don't need to take the RMD to fund your lifestyle, speak with a financial professional about your options. Reinvestment can be a good strategy as long as you are paying attention to the big picture - will that money be taxed again, and how much control do you want over it?

Finley Alexander Wealth Management has the tools and resources you need to make good financial choices. Learn more here.

