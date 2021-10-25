Watch
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Procrastination

Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 13:25:31-04

We all procrastinate a little, but purposefully avoiding your savings goals only hurts you in the long run. While saving money comes in just behind fitness as a new years resolution, many people feel overwhelmed or don't even know what they're saving for, which can make things difficult.

You don't need to figure it out all alone! There are three steps to take to get you on the right track.

  • Acknowledge your procrastination - you know you've been behind, and that's okay. You can still start now.
  • Clarify your vision - what are you saving for? Maybe it's college tuition or retirement, maybe it's a dream vacation. Knowing your goals makes them easier to achieve.
  • Seek help from an expert - you don't have to know everything! Reach out to someone who can help, like the team at Finley Alexander Wealth Management.

