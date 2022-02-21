Watch
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Paying Down Debt

Posted at 2:02 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 14:02:42-05

We all wants to pay off our debts, but what's the best way to go about it?

Not all "debt" is bad, and consumer debt is the nest way to build your credit score, as long as it is managed responsibly. Understand the difference between a debt and a liability, and know that a liability in good standing - like a car payment, mortgage, bank card, etc, can help in the long run.

There is no black and white solution to paying off debts. What works for your best friend might not work for your situation, so it's always best to get the advice of a professional. Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you look at your debts and decide the best course of action.

Learn more here.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019