Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Password Organization

We've heard the recent stories about early Bitcoin investors being locked out of their accounts - and possibly millions of dollars - because they no longer remember the password. While that's an extreme example, it's always a good idea to keep track of your passwords.

As more things move to digital or cloud based systems, cyber security and passwords become more important. We all know you shouldn't use the same password for multiple accounts, and that makes remembering them that much harder.

There are apps to organize your user name and password information, or you can set up a simple spreadsheet with all the information. It helps to have your loved ones know the locations of your passwords as well, in case something happens to you.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management has a tool to help you get organized.

