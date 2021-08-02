Watch
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Olympic Mindset

Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 02, 2021
If you've been watching the Olympics, you know the amazing drive, dedication, and devotion the athletes have to their goals. Watching coverage has Kyle Winkfield, founder of Finley Alexander Wealth Management, wondering if all people have the same determination as these astounding athletes - and he thinks the answer is yes.

If you're feeling inspired to set your own financial, personal, or athletic goals, it's important to think of the goal, a manageable timeline, and some smaller goals to set along the way. Don't lose focus, and make sure to celebrate small wins. Small wins add up to big wins over time, and it can get discouraging if you only focus on where you're going, and not where you started from.

Finley Alexander is always there to help you meet your financial goals. Learn more here.

