Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Multiple Wills

Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 05, 2021
When Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away, her family learned the singing legend had three different wills, and now a fourth handwritten but unsigned will has been uncovered. The process of allocating Franklin's estate was already tied up in court battles due to past debt, but this new will is expected to stall proceedings even more.

While this is an extreme situation, it serves as a good reminder for everyone to have a legal and straightforward will signed and notarized. It can be intimidating on top of uncomfortable, but taking care of your financial accounts and assets in life will make everything easier on your loved ones.

If you aren't sure how or where to start, Finley Alexander Wealth Management has a handy checklist to help you collect the documents you need and start the process off right.

Learn more here.

