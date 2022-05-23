Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Inflation-Proof Income

We all know how inflation impacts us at home - the grocery and gas bills are up, and that piece of furniture you priced out a year ago might be twice as expensive now. But what happens at home when inflation starts to make a bigger splash? Should we be expecting a recession and what would that mean for those of us planning for or heading into retirement?

The truth is, no one can tell if the current inflation trends will lead us into a recession. History is always a good reference point but no one can predict the market experts recommend planning for those unknowns in life that can impact your current income and your future income.

Speak with a financial advisor on how to make sure your long term investment or retirement plans are keeping up with today's costs of living.

