Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Inflation and Retirement

Prices for goods are increasing, mostly due to covid restrictions and supply chain issues. Groceries are up about 5%, some restaurants have attached surcharges for certain products, used cars are more expensive and new cars are hard to come by.

As inflation hits, many worry about making their retirement dollars work for them to keep up with inflation. Some think the answer lies in gold, and while gold does hold value, it doesn't keep up with inflation as well as more traditional investments.

