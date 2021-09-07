Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Inflation

Inflation rises in small increments, and you may not think 1-2% makes much of a difference. But when we add up those small increases over a number of years, inflation could take a toll on what you're working so hard to save.

If you save $1000 and inflation makes prices rise 2% over ten years, then your savings can now only buy $800 worth of goods. It's important to invest wisely to keep your money working for you to cover the cost of inflation - better to have your money working for you rather than trying to scramble to put more away!

While investing in the stock market to offset inflation is a solid strategy, it isn't without risk. The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you assess risk and invest thoughtfully.

