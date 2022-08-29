Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Imposter Syndrome

Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 13:31:42-04

You may have heard of Imposter Syndrome, a term for doubting your own abilities, but did you know it can also apply to your finances?

The most common example that comes to mind is those who live beyond their means, but those "closet millionaires" - people who have done all the right things but don't recognize their success or think it's enough - are another part of the puzzle.

Both of these ends of the spectrum boil down to the same thing - you must know where your finances are, where you want them to be, and how to get there. Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you see the big picture and put you on the path to getting there.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019