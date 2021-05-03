Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Hobby Collections

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:36:23-04

Nostalgia for childhood favorite shows, toys, and books is at a peak right now. The world recently celebrated National Comic Book day, and people are finding these hobby collections to both being joy and be an investment for the future.

While hobby collecting isn't a traditional investment, it's more lucrative than you may think. If you're cleaning out a loved one's home or attending an estate sale, there could be some treasure among all the trash. Things like early edition comic books, rare stamps or coins, or even baseball cards could fetch a huge price.

If you're wondering if your collection has a hidden gem in it, Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help connect you with someone who can help.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020