Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Healthcare Costs

Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 14:37:11-04

Inflation contributes to the rising costs of goods and materials, but it also affects healthcare. Health costs are rising, and planning now can save a lot of anxiety as we age.

Medicare premiums recently went up to meet the rising cost of inflation, and the increase in prescription costs is also pretty staggering. The cost of diabetes medication along has almost doubled within the last five years.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you out together a dynamic plan to address these coasts that helps your money work for you.

