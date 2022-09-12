This Money Monday we’re kicking off a three part series about the things your money needs the most. Number one on the list according to the experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management? Growth!

We all want to grow our wealth, and it's important to know that growth is a long term process. Much like we wouldn't plant a seed and expect to come back the next day to fully bloomed flowers, we need to tend to our investments in order to grow them.

Having patience is key, along with having a long term plan so that your growth doesn't affect your day to day plans when growing pains strike.

Learn more here.