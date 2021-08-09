Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Gold

Watch
We've all watched amazing athletes go for the gold during the Olympics, but is gold a wise investment strategy?

Gold and silver prices fluctuate with market conditions and values, much like more traditional investments. While historically these can sell for a hefty price, there are no guarantees. Precious metals should be a piece of your investment puzzle, not a main component.

When setting investment goals, finish the sentence "When it comes to investing, all I really care about is ___". This will help shape and plan to meet your goal. Finley Alexander Wealth Management has so many tools and resources to help you reach your financial goals.

