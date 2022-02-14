Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Financial Love Letter

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:37 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:37:28-05

This Valentine's Day, you can show your love in a practical way - through estate planning and life insurance. We know these aren't what usually comes to mind when we talk about Valentine's, but taking care of your family and making sure they're okay if something happens is truly one of the best gifts to give.

If you think life insurance is outside of your budget, consider this - on average, families spend $18,000 a year on non-essentials. Take a look at where you're putting your money, and if it could work better elsewhere.

Estate planning can be a tough subject to broach with your loved ones, but it's so important to think about. Not having any plans in place can add stress to an already tough time.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management has all of the tools and resources you need. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019