Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Financial "Junk Drawer"

We all have a junk drawer - somewhere we can throw all the things we don't feel like dealing with. But if you're finances are beginning to resemble that drawer, don't worry. The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management have three tips for sorting everything out before you get overwhelmed.

Organize: Getting organized provides immediate relief. You at least now know what you have and can check off, and what is missing that you need to address.



Optimize: What gets managed gets measured. You can't begin to prepare for retirement if you don't know what you have, or don't have it optimally structured. One cannot begin to optimize what is in the drawer if you don't know what's in there, where it is, or what it's role or purpose is.



Opportunity: Once you're organized and optimized, you have the opportunity to have the financial future that you want. You have the clarity to go after the opportunities as they arise.

