Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Fees Vs. Commissions

When you hear about fees or commissions, what's your first reaction? Sometimes we can feel wary of someone working on a commission, but less bothered by paying a fee.

It's important to do your research and know your goals before paying commissions or fees. If there is value in giving your money to someone for a service, then it may not matter as much exactly what it's called.

Sit down with a trusted financial advisor can help to clarify the big picture of where your money is as well as where it could be. There may even be fees that are paid for by the company or agent!

