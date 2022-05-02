Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Excuses

Posted at 1:46 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 13:46:06-04

Excuses may feel good but we all know they don't do good. We make excuses every single day — we're so good at it we don't even realize how much we do it.

When it comes to your finances, excuses may be hurting more than they help. It shouldn't take a big event to make you sit up and take control over your financial situation, instead you should always be looking toward the big picture and finding ways to help your money work for you.

The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management can work with you to stop the excuses and take charge over your financial future.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019