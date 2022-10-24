Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Domino Effect

We've all witnessed the domino effect- when one action can cause new reactions - but have you ever thought about it in terms of your finances?

Debt can cause a negative domino effect. Debt is a obligation on funds you don't currently have, so incurring more and more debt can domino quickly.

It's just as easy to build a positive domino effect as a negative one. For example, compound interest can snowball and pick up over time, setting up a positive domino effect of passive income for you.

