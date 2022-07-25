Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Defined Benefit vs Defined Contribution

If you're not paying close attention, you might not catch the one word difference in retirement plans, but it's a big one. Benefit vs Contribution - what's the difference and why does it matter so much?

A defined contribution plan means you contribute a defined amount to the account, one your employer may or may not match or also contribute to. Examples include 401K and 403B.

A defined benefit plan means you are getting out an benefit when it comes to retirement. They are a little more straightforward, like a pension.

If you're at a loss over your big retirement picture, Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you see where you are and where you need to be.

Learn more here.

