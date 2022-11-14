Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Compound Interest

Wouldn't it be nice if our money worked quietly in the background for us? Compound interest, or the interest you earn on interest, works this way, but you've got to allow it to do the job.

The biggest commitment is time - compound interest builds slowly, but the payoff can be big. You also want to avoid the three biggest interruptions to earning:

1. Taxes - know if the account will be taxed, how much, and how often.

2. Market Volatility - keep an eye on how the markets are doing, especially for investment accounts

3. Spending Behavior - know your goals. Just because you have a big balance doesn't mean you have to spend it?

