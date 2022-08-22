Watch Now
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Checkers vs. Chess

Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 17:00:50-04

Managing your financial life can be challenging, to say the least. Many people tell themselves they’ve got it all figured out. But in actuality, they are playing a game of chess while the government and the financial industry are playing a game of chess. So, when the two sides aren’t on the same page, it’s hard to be sure you’re making the right moves. Kyle Winkfield, of Finley Alexander Wealth Management says you need to make the right moves because there’s so much at stake.

