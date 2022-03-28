Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Cash Flow

Watch
Gas prices and inflation are soaring, and it's got Americans on edge about their cash flow. The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management want to help you take control.

Everything that you do stems from cash flow. It is the life blood of your finances - you don't have to have any assets, as long as you have cash flow coming in, you'll be fine. Assets like stocks or your home can help you to create an income that works for you without having to trade your time for compensation.

The job of the assets is to replace the cash flow that your work provides, which means you can then become work-optional, or retire!

