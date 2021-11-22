Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Buy Now, Pay Later

Have you been tempted by the "buy now, pay later" offers this holiday season? They may not be a bad way to go.

Financial experts like those at Finley Alexander Wealth Management say deferred payment plans are fine as long as they fit in with your budget. Zero interest offers are a good idea for larger purchases, as long as you can comfortably make monthly payments.

The most important part of offers like these is being sure to know the terms before signing up. Double check the length of time you have to pay, what your monthly payments are, and any interest penalties for not paying within the terms off the deal.

