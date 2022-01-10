Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Building Wealth

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 14:23:30-05

The core concepts of personal finance and building wealth should be taught in school, but many people are left to figure it out on their own. Finley Alexander Wealth Management has some basic building blocks to get you started:

  • Own (stock) don’t loan (bonds)
  • Stay diversified
  • Don’t chase fads
  • Don’t panic out
  • Maintain your faith
  • Patience & discipline
  • Slow & steady wins the race

Finley Alexander also offers several free tools to help you get a big picture look at your personal finances.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019