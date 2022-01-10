Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Building Wealth

The core concepts of personal finance and building wealth should be taught in school, but many people are left to figure it out on their own. Finley Alexander Wealth Management has some basic building blocks to get you started:

Own (stock) don’t loan (bonds)

Stay diversified

Don’t chase fads

Don’t panic out

Maintain your faith

Patience & discipline

Slow & steady wins the race

Finley Alexander also offers several free tools to help you get a big picture look at your personal finances.

