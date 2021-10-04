Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Baby Boomer Workforce

As we hear more about workforce shortages due to layoffs during the pandemic or people not returning to their careers, Baby Boomers could me more in-demands than before.

The group may have felt aged out pre-pandemic, but now they can lend a wealth of experience and expertise to companies who need stability during an uncertain time.

Baby Boomers were able to shift and keep up with emerging technologies through the last few decades, and that ability to pivot is more important now than ever.

