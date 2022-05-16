Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Annuity Misconceptions

One of the biggest challenges that face annuities is the misconception that annuities are all the same. That couldn't be more inaccurate and depending on the type, they have very different features.

One feature of one type of annuity shouldn't disqualify someone from considering the other types. The irony of these widely-held negative misconceptions is that no one is judging the most popular types of annuities - social security and pensions. Finley Alexander Wealth Management joins us to clear up some other misconceptions.

Annuities have high fees: Some types of annuities do come with a hefty fee. However, others have minimal or even no fees. Like anything else, speak with a professional nad do your own research about the best option for you.



Annuities offer no liquidity: Almost all annuities have a liquidity provision!

