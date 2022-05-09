Watch
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Annuity Explanation

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 14:05:18-04

An annuity is a platform or product that offers a stable, guaranteed income stream for as live as you're alive, but many people disregard annuities without really knowing what they are.

While many people say they don't understand what an annuity is, the lottery, pensions, and social security are all financial products or platforms people are familiar with - and they're all annuities.

Annuities are actually one of the safest vehicles for retirement, which can greatly help with planning for the future alongside more volatile investments like the stock market.

Learn more about annuities and other savings platforms here.

