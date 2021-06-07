Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Annuities

June is National Annuity Awareness Month, and it's a good time to explore annuities as a platform for saving for the future.

While many people say they don't understand annuities, the lottery, pensions, and social security are all money platforms people are familiar with - and they're all annuities.

Annuities are actually one of the safest vehicles for retirement, as you are guaranteed a set amount of money for as long as you're alive. This can greatly help with planning for the future alongside more volatile investments like the stock market.

Learn more about annuities and other savings platforms here.

