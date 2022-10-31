Finley Alexander Wealth Management - Allocation vs Location

Location, location, location - we've all heard the phrase, but how does it apply to our money?

Allocation vs. location might seem confusing, but it's really just knowing how much money (allocation) you're putting in each of your financial buckets (location) to make it all work for you.

The location of your money determines the taxation, protection level, and cash flow of the asset, so its important to know what you're saving towards and have a god grasp on the steps to get to your goal.

Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you decide where to put your money to maximize the benefit to your financial goals. Learn more here.