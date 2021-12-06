Finley Alexander Wealth Management - 59 and 1/2

We may celebrate half birthdays for our kids, but we've got a half birthday to look forward to as adults, too.

At age 59 1/2, you can make a withdraw from your 401(k) or IRA without an early withdrawal penalty fee. While the average age of retirement is 62, you can still take advantage of the magic age of 59 1/2 if if makes sense for your personal financial situation. Options at 59 1/2 include rollover opportunities and repositioning your assets for more control and security.

