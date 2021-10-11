Watch
Finley Alexander Wealth Management - 401K MIA

Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 14:37:08-04

We all want the money we put into our 401K, but new findings from the Department of Labor found that almost $100 million in retirement checks go uncashed each year.

While this seems unimaginable, it's not as uncommon as you may think. People switch jobs an average of 10 times through their career, so someone in an entry level job may not think about rolling over their 401K, especially since they won't touch that money for decades.

Don't leave your money on the table. Make sure you roll over your 401K into a comparable account when you move jobs, and make sure you keep beneficiaries up to date, especially if you've gotten married or had children since originally naming them. Finley Alexander Wealth Management has an easy tools on their website to make sure all of your accounts are organized.

