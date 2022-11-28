Finley Alexander Wealth Management - 401K Changes

The IRS has recently increased the contribution limits for 401Ks and other retirement accounts, but only a small percentage of people will take full advantage. A 401K can be helpful as it is a "set it and forget it" account that accrues while you work, but its important to take a look at it annually. If your pay or family situation has changed since you set up the account, you can increase limits based on new goals.

People generally underestimate the amount they need to retire comfortably. If you're still wondering where or how to start, Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help walk through your goals and how to get there.

