Finley Alexander Wealth Management - 401K and Taxes

Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 14:46:37-04

There are several big proposed changes to the tax code, like taxing capital gains at ordinary income rates for high earners and an end to the step-up in basis. If some of these measures are passed, you could need to take another look at your investment strategy and tax minimization strategy.

Having a sound investment strategy can help protect you from factors outside of your control, like tax brackets and codes. The experts at Finley Alexander Wealth Management can help you plan and implement a strategy that words for you by looking at the big picture and making your money work for you.

Knowledge, understanding, and planning can all make complicated financial matters seem less overwhelming. Get started here.

